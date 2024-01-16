BNP must change its strategy if it is to survive

In the three consecutive elections, Awami League adopted different strategies. In 2014 their strategy was to keep BNP away from the election. In 2018, the ruling coterie held talks with BNP, held dialogue. When our political parties negotiate, we do not get to hear the entire interactions that take place behind the scenes. They do not reveal all either.

It is assumed that Awami League and BNP reached an understanding behind the scenes before the 2018 election. BNP had imagined they would get a decent number of seats in parliament. They were meted out merely six seats. This was not just a matter of dismay for BNP, but a humiliation too. So there was that apprehension within BNP that if they held dialogue and joined the election, there would be a repeat of 2018. There are logical reasons for BNP not joining the polls this time. The question is, however, what did BNP achieve by not joining the polls?

Awami League adopted a different strategy this time. The party candidates were told to contest in the election. Dummy candidates contested. There was some agitation here, some outburst of violence there, but on the whole, a peaceful election was carried off.

Awami League adopted three types of strategies in three consecutive elections, but BNP did not change its political strategy. They stuck to their processions, rallies, hartals, blockades, statements as before. The government can’t be changed in this manner. In a country like ours, the most credible, legitimate and constitutional way to change government is the election.

However, elections are rigged under a partisan government. That is common knowledge. In each and every election since the country’s independence, there has been rigging. Even in the elections under caretaker government, while there hadn’t been rigging to that extent, those who had been in the government, did try to rig the polls. They charted out things in such manner that their people could be elected. But the caretaker government often changed that chart.