A tale of lions, buffaloes and people

I have worked with this civil society for many years. I remain with the protests organised when some of them fall into danger. Now I see many are unwilling to even sign a mere petition, let alone take to the streets or join meetings and rallies. Some do not reply to emails and avoid replying to phone calls. Some come up with all sorts of excuses. They ask, was the victim with us in the past? What is his actual political orientation? Rather than protesting for the victim, they turn to digging up his shortcomings.

Sometimes even stranger incidents occur. Before the recent controversial election, I had tried to collect a statement for an afflicted member of the civil society. The afflicted person is someone disliked by the present ruling coterie and so many refused to sign out of fear. Suddenly I remembered we had not contacted someone who stood by victims. I asked the person who had initiated the statement whether I should contact that person or not. He immediately said, no, no need. I asked what was the problem. He replied, some among us consider him to be ‘BNP’. I laughed and said, those people even think you and I are ‘BNP’. I recounted an incident and explained that it didn’t matter if they thought anyone was BNP. He said he would discuss the matter later and gravely hung up the phone.

I wonder, at least the buffaloes are not as strange as us. They do not go to rescue the attacked buffalo because they lack the sense and the courage, but they do not lack unity. We do not lack intelligence, we make quite a show of courage too. Then why do we remain so isolated from each other?

There are many among the civil society who are very affectionate towards me. I use this opportunity to say to them, when a house catches fire and we all rush forward together to extinguish the flames, do we first ask each other, what is your political ideology, are you adequately progressive? Or so we first just put the flames out together?

At a juncture when the democracy, institutions and the system of this state are all under threat, do we not need to remain united to save it?