Sycophancy versus dissension

There is scope to question various praiseworthy tasks of the government. Take for example, the metro rail, the expressway, Padma Bridge and such extremely important construction work. We have read in so many media reports that the expenditure on these projects was much higher than even in developed countries. There are also allegations of extensive corruption. But no investigations have been made into these allegations.

Needless to say, these projects were carried out with taxpayers' money. Bangladesh is a rare country in the world where indirect taxes (like VAT) are higher than direct taxes (income tax). That means the contribution of others in such projects is much higher than the upper class of society. So corruption in these projects means handing over the money of the common people to a handful of individuals. So when gazing in awe at a structure like Padma Bridge, it is only natural that questions pop into the mind -- why was the expenditure so high, who stood to gain? Rather than being angered at anyone who asks such questions, the government must give truthful answers.

I praised Samantalal Sen being made the health minister. At the same time I can't help but asking, has he become the minister of a government that really represents the people? I know the government people will say, what could we do it BNP did not come to the election? But my question is, could anyone have faith in elections under a partisan government after the nighttime election of 2018? Also, with the mass arrests and harassment of the BNP leaders and activists, and the High Court's recent ruling that convicted persons cannot contest in the election while their appeals are being heard, was there any opportunity for them to contest freely in the election?