Everyone has role to play to overcome the crisis

At the moment, Bangladesh is not only mired in political crises, the entire nation is utterly distressed psychologically as well. Despite the prevailing political tug of war, the non-violent movement of the oppositions had created a sense of relief amidst various concerns. That sense of relief disappeared after 28 October.

Especially, there is no satisfactory and prudent explanation of the one sided path that the ruling quarter has chosen by conducting drives to make arrests indiscriminately; if the country’s interest is the main concern.

In response, the opposition parties have taken up programmes like blockade and strikes, which has further raised the uncertainty in general.