Hasina's anti-corruption drive was a farce

As he was instrumental in carrying out huge illegal activities of the Hasina government, while he was in service neither Hasina nor Anti-Corruption Commission or any other authority uttered a word about this unrestrained corruption and his amassing massive wealth.

It was only after he was no longer useful to the government that various details of his corruption and misappropriations were supplied to the media and published with much fanfare. But the media also exposed that it was only after Benazir and his family had made a safe exit overseas that these stories hit the headlines, a mere eyewash.

It was the same in the case of the former army chief General Aziz. Those who watched the Al-Jazeera documentary, "All the Prime Minister's Men" are aware of how General Aziz used his clout during Hasina's rule to get a presidential pardon for one of his brother's would was convicted for murder.

The Al Jazeera documentary revealed many more stories of Aziz's corruption. It was Aziz who was the army chief during the 2018 election rigging. Ever since the Sheikh Hasina government ascended to power back in 2009, Hasina had an extremely indulgent attitude towards corruption.

Hasina's government kept the country's banking sector in the throes of embezzlement. Of the total Tk 18 lakh crore loans taken from the banking system, at least Tk 5.5 lakh crore became defaulted and most of this was siphoned out of the country. (A recent report of The Business Standard claims that the default loans exceed 7 lakh crore).

Yet the Hasina government was totally oblivious about trying and punishing these kingpins of corruption, the few hundred who embezzled banks funds through deliberate default. (In 1998 President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed had recommended a tribunal be set up for the trial of the top 10 loan defaulters of all banks.)