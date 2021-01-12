Mizanur Rahman Khan's death: Greater loss for journalism

Mizanur Rahman Khan, our Mizan bhai, would work in the editorial section at Prothom Alo. However, he had close contact with the news section. He was out and out a journalist. He did not confine himself to writing editorials and columns alone. He had an enthusiasm for reporting. He would write reports for the first page, and analysis too. We would always say our best interviewer is Mizan bhai.

As I said, Mizan bhai had close contact with the news section. Prothom Alo's video section may protest against this. I noticed that the mobile phone he used was one used by modern journalists. He took photos, created videos. He would do video reporting, not only the video interviews. He would pass day after day on the 11th floor at the video section to edit the videos.

During Prothom Alo's anniversary in 2019, we organised a mojo competition as part of inspiration. Mizan bhai eagerly enlisted. We had shot several humorous skits on the occasion and Mizan bhai enthusiastically acted too.