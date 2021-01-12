Mizanur Rahman Khan laid to eternal rest

Noted journalist and Prothom Alo’s joint editor Mizanur Rahman Khan was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard at around 2:15pm on Tuesday.

The ambulance carrying Mizanur Rahman Khan’s body reached the graveyard at 1:30pm. His wife, children, family members, relatives and Prothom Alo’s colleagues were present during the burial.

Earlier, colleagues paid their last respects to him at the daily’s Karwan Bazar office on Tuesday afternoon.