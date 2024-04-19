Modi is at an advantage, but can he cross 400?

India has never seen such a listless Lok Sabha election before. And never before in the past has the prime minister made an advance announcement of victory in parliament. Not only that, but he has even declared that the alliance, NDA, will come to power, winning over 400 seats. And he reminds the people of this every day. Never before in this largest democracy of the world has anyone faced the tough and diverse election with such panache. Even after 10 consecutive years on power, Narendra Modi is totally unconcerned.

Modi has managed to take himself to such a height due to a number of reasons. No one in BJP has ever earned such unquestioned allegiance. No one is near him in popularity and image. That is one side of the coin. On the flip side, there is the lack of leaders who can challenge him. Alongside spreading the reach of his power, he also deftly has the state machinery in his hand. Neither has anyone before been able to control the 'fourth pillar' of democracy, the media, in such a manner.