PM's India visit: What was gained and what was not

The two prime ministers expressed satisfaction at the seven MOUs being signed between the two countries. The MOU regarding the sharing of the River Kushiyara's waters caught everyone's attention. Bangladesh will be able to withdraw 153 cusecs of water from this river under an irrigation project. The project couldn't take off as India hadn't given its approval and so this is certainly a positive step. At the same time, the clause related to Teesta is extremely important. As always, the Bangladesh prime minister urged for the implementation of the Teesta treaty, according to the draft treaty of 2011. In 2017 Narendra Modi said this would have to be done by discussing with all concerned stakeholders. In 2019 he said he had discussed the matter with the stakeholders. This time he did not have any response to Sheikh Hasina's proposal. This has simply served to confirm the general perception that the Teesta issue has been placed in cold storage.

The two prime ministers also expressed their satisfaction at the 38th meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission being held after a long gap. There are directives to share data and information regarding the common rivers. Bangladesh water experts are weary after sharing all such information and data over the past 30 years and many of them have even gone into retirement. They want to see some tangible developments on ground. A joint technical committee has been formed to look into Bangladesh's use of the water received under the Ganges Treaty. The activities and proceedings of the committee must be monitored carefully. The results of this will certainly have an impact when the Ganges Treaty comes up for renewal after five years.

India has reiterated its stance on the Rohingya issue. India has expressed its commitment to support Bangladesh and Myanmar regarding the safe, sustainable and speedy return of the forcefully displaced Rohingyas to their homeland. It is not understandable how the support of those who forcefully displaced them, that is, Myanmar, can be a help in resolving this problem. The reality is that India will not exert pressure on Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas.