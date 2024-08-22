The movement reminds us of the 'irony of fate'

If any politician takes up the policy of using force to stay in power, she cannot be said to be legitimately in power. It is nothing new for her to speak one way when in power and in another way when out of power. I have heard that a collection of Sheikh Hasina's speeches made over the past 15 years has been published. I don't know if there is any such collection, but the records of the parliamentary proceedings will reveal her words, words that are hard to believe were uttered by a politician.

On 17 February 1988 she had said at a public rally, "I want to tell the police, BDR and the army, do not stand against the people. Do not raise weapons against the people. If you do, the people will not spare you. I want to remind you, the Pakistani army had left their families back home in Pakistan. But the police, BDR and army of today have their families here, in the villages. Find their addresses and warn them. Warn them that if bullets are used against the people, if their voting rights are snatched away, I call upon you too, take revenge."

The word "irony" is used to grasp a situation or time like which we are passing through now. Sheikh Hasina had tried to belittle her political rival, the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, by accusing her of stealing from orphans. While the court may have ruled her guilty, even foreign observers maintained that the standards of justice had not been followed in the judicial proceedings. Now Hasina herself is accused to killing children, of committing genocide (in terms of huge numbers).

The financial newspaper Banik Barta exemplifies 'irony' succinctly in its headlines, "Khaleda Zia serves jail sentence and wins, Hasina flees and leaves party in dire straits." When BNP had appealed for the opportunity to send their ailing leader abroad for medical treatment, she had bluntly said, "Khaleda Zia is over eighty, it's near time to die anyway."