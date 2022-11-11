How would be the interest rate, dollar management?

Whether the current economic situation of the country is a crisis or a disaster, vulnerable or strained situation, this debate over the selection of words is utterly meaningless. This is a relative matter, as the assessment of the situation depends on what alternatives we are comparing.

Moreover, the use of some axiomatic sentences does not make any sense. For example, the pressure on the price of dollars will increase further if export earnings or remittance fall, or the industrial production and exports will be hampered if the businesses cannot open letters of credit (LCs) for importing materials for production or the situation of employment will deteriorate further if economic growth decreases.

Rather, all information and data related to the country and global economy should be analysed and the trends should be analysed statistically so that the nature and depth of problems can be perceived.

The problems are related to each other. As a result, for the sake of overall economic management, solutions cannot be found by taking decisions separately for different sectors. Rather, this may have an opposite reaction. The suggestions organisations like IMF or World Bank randomly provides for reforms may not be applicable in many cases. For example, if the price of a dollar is left to the market completely, it is difficult to say where the price will reach.