When will there be research on the wealthy in Bangladesh?

In the eighties, research consultancies came under the all-encompassing structural adjustment programme of the World Bank group. Prior to that, economists had worked with interest in various aspects of structural change on their own accord. After the eighties many of them themselves became a part of the existing structure, as this was a perfect way to make money and a savvy career move. All sorts of poverty alleviation programmes took shape.

The bottom line of so-called neo-liberalism was that all problems would be solved by means of the market or companies and NGOs, relieving the state of all liability. Many countries have been thus pitched into oscillating between the poverty created by this initiative on one hand, and the poverty alleviation programmes on the other. Bangladesh is one of these countries, despite being a worldwide brand for microcredit and NGOs. At the same time, the rapid rise of the ultra wealthy is another phenomenon in Bangladesh, for which disparity is spiraling at the cost of uncertainty and deprivation of the majority.

Amidst all this fuss and fanfare over poverty, one simple fact is never mentioned, and that is there has never been so much research on poverty and such festive poverty alleviation programmes in countries with socialist or capitalist or welfare systems in place, where poverty had actually been alleviated or eradicated. Those countries have been freed from extreme poverty by means of structural transformation of the social economy. They have no self-made poverty line, pulling people up and below it as they please in a humiliating and illogical manner. It is important to place people at a position of dignity. People’s income is not important alone. There is need for dignified work and life security, civil rights, education, healthcare, access to shelter and rights over the state. All this is important.