Mushtaq paid the price of freedom of expression

It does not seem that these mysteries will unravel anytime soon. But this case has proven once again the enormity of the Digital Security Act. The dangers of misusing the Digital Security Act, in comparison to other laws, are evident in the provisions for bail. In a similar case, the Delhi High Court granted bail to the 22-year-old young woman Disha who had been detained for her anti-government statements on a digital platform, in support of the farmers’ movement in India. The court said that everyone has a right to bail and this cannot be withdrawn other than in the case of exceptional crimes and risks. The court also said it is a citizen’s right to criticise the government and that exercising the right of expression was not a crime.

The clauses of the Digital Security Act under which the charges were brought about against Mushtaq and the others are contrary to the right of free thinking and expression. Section 25(1)(Kha) of the act speaks of tarnishing the state’s image. But what is the definition of state image? Has the state’s reputation been enhanced by keeping a citizen in jail without bail and by his death in custody without trial? The charges brought about accusations of tarnishing the image of the state/government. It is not difficult to understand that there are ulterior motives behind associating the state as one with the government.

There is nothing new to discuss about why we term the Digital Security Act as a repressive or black law. The statistics alone are enough. The UK-based Article 19’s annual report states that 198 cases were filed under this act in 2020 in Bangladesh and 457 were accused. In 41 cases, the accused were 75 professional journalists. In the previous year 2019, a total of 63 cases had been filed. And undoubtedly there are many more cases that were not reported in the media.

Before the law was drawn up in 2018, and even before when demands were made to cancel its previous form, the ICT Act, many appeals were made to the government to drop the repressive provisions of this law. In December 2018, the law minister told the Editors’ Council that after the election the law would be reviewed and necessary changes would be made. The review was never carried out, let along the changes. Recently the prime minister’s advisor Gowher Rizvi, in a talk show of German media platform Deutsche Welle, admitted that there remained weaknesses in the Digital Security Act. But he didn’t say if it would be amended.

Many are blaming the state for Mushtaq’s death. This includes the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. He himself has been criticised for the failure of that national institution. This evaluation is like the manner in which the state and the government have been seen as one in the police’s charges. Even in many authoritarian countries, institutions like the human rights commission have tried to gain the people’s trust and have been praised. Unfortunately, the manner in which we have made the human rights commission an affiliated body of the government, they too cannot evade the responsibility of custodial death.

