Guterres in Bangladesh and reforms for the country

As I was crossing through Hatirjheel I received the message on my mobile phone, "Meeting at 1pm." I was taken aback as this was not expected. It was a meeting with the United National secretary general Antonio Guterres. The special assistant to the chief advisor informed me of phone (15 March) that the meeting was to be held at 1:30 at Hotel Intercontinental. The foreign ministry also informed me of this and asked me to confirm my attendance. I did so and started off for the meeting accordingly. It was now 12:45pm and this message popped up. I called Ms Khan of the UN mission in Dhaka and told her about the traffic condition, saying that I would be late. She said that it was a bit of a tight schedule but she would manage to get me in.

There was a certain suspense. After all, this was the UN secretary general. I used to have the same feeling of suspense when it came to Nobel laureates too. But after seeing Professor Yunus so often (and I knew him from before he won the Nobel), that has become almost commonplace now. But not so in the case of the US secretary general. I was told that the six selected persons would get to speak around two to three minutes each. I would be given that rare opportunity too. I may be 75 years old, but a thrill ran through me. What would I speak about? Was there any particular issue, I asked. I was told to speak about the reforms to be undertaken.