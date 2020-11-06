Neglected health policy and the state of healthcare

Another initiative was taken to compose a health policy, taking lessons from the failure to compose the first health policy. The lesson was, like any other policies, it is important to gain the trust of all the stakeholders through discussions. Taking all this into consideration, the health and family welfare ministry constituted a committee in 1996 including the representatives of civic society, health professional bodies, technocrats and related administration officials. But until 2011, the first draft of the health policy could not be prepared. In 2011, Shashthya Andolan, a civil society platform on healthcare, along with a few other civic bodies managed to raise people’s awareness and also sensitise the relevant people about an advanced and pro-people health policy.

The health policy that was passed in parliament on 31 May 2011 after a long process naturally created huge public expectations. But, could the health policy that was composed with so much labour meet our demands and aspirations? And how relevant has the health policy been in combatting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? A more theoretical discussion on the composition of the policy and its implementation is required to get a clear answer to those questions.

By any policy, or for that matter health policy, we understand a piece of paper where it is written how the state’s healthcare system would run, who would get what and how will those be managed. But a very popular framework to analyse the health policy, known as Health Policy Triangle, said, it is not enough to understand the documents to understand any health policy. Rather, the context and process of implementation also have to be understood. Here I will detail the important issues of our health policy, things that got omitted and why there have been so many hitches and dilly dallying in its implementation.