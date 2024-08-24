Opinion
Rely on verified sources, don't be duped
Spreading misinformation or misguiding people using religious sentiment has been pervasive on social media. Over the past few weeks, we have been bombarded with a surge of misinformation, often inciting religious and communal violence following the regime change in Bangladesh.
A recent report by the Techglobal Institute published by Prothom Alo on 17 August revealed that over 70 percent mis- and disinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and X, were completely false. It also highlighted that the false and misleading information were targeted to fuel ethnic, religious and sociopolitical tensions during the regime change in Bangladesh in July and earlier this month.
Another report by Rumor Scanner on 17 August noted that it has identified 50 accounts on X that have been actively spreading communal narratives by sharing images, videos, and information related to recent events.
There are hundreds of popular social media content creators discussing current political, social and religious issues which are consumed by millions. We are constantly exposed to unedited thoughts, unverified information, and unregulated activities from these creators, many of whom have vested interests. Among them, there are self-serving politicians and self-promoting influencers and self-appointed religious figures who make misleading content with unverified information, often driven by unrestrained quest for self-promotion and popularity.
They claim to be the telling the truth, dismissing others as obscure and misleading. Additionally, the anonymity in spreading hate and disinformation has become a new threat. Hyperbolic assessments and expressions over evolving political developments and socioreligious contexts often leave us confused and agitated.
While reading a book by the late Polish sociologist and philosopher Zygmunt Bauman, I came across the term ‘liquid society.’ This concept describes the constant change, mobility, and uncertainty that characterize our contemporary life with much attention to social media. Bauman noted that in our postmodern society, evil and uncertainty can emerge at any time and place. Ours is now a good example of that liquid society.
After breaking free from traditional societal constraints, we discovered the freedom to think independently and take control of our lives. This newfound autonomy allowed us to create a world of unprecedented opportunities where we can make our own decisions and pursue our goals. However, this freedom also comes with significant risks.
We are now immersed in a continuous stream of information on social media, which constantly influences our thoughts and perceptions. This relentless flow of data can lead to information overload, making it challenging to discern truth from misinformation and often leaving us feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.
For those of us born in the early '90s and raised in traditional rural societies, religious and political issues often stirred deep emotions. Intellectual exposure to politics, arts, philosophy, and religion was limited, as these opportunities were typically more accessible to the urban middle class. Unlike rural societies, this urban middle class, benefiting from better educational resources and a more diverse social environment, learned to think critically and independently.
By depending on verified mainstream sources and surrounding ourselves with individuals who are constantly seeking knowledge, we can cultivate a more thoughtful and informed perspective on the world around us
In contrast, those in rural areas faced challenges in accessing similar opportunities, leading to a significant disparity in intellectual exposure and critical thinking. Consequently, they had been easily influenced by whoever approaching them and are now more susceptible to the influence of social media information.
I was a mediocre student throughout my school and college and university years. We grew up in a rural social environment where we constantly faced judgmental comments and decisions, either in the school or in the family. Various religious and political groups often tried to influence students with their narratives. At that time, we did not have social media. Before reaching an independent understanding of society, politics and religion, students in the rural areas were often unable to be critical of emotional narratives. I was a regular reader of Prothom Alo at a local library, specifically editorials and opinions. Independent and analytical mindset and critical thinking need a guide to develop. Prothom Alo was like a guide to help me think freely and independently.
At university, I had a teacher named Sarwar Alam who often said, “questions are more important than answers.” His classes were captivating, making us quiet and attentive. He is a deep thinker and a shrewd observer of modern crises. Through long, philosophical discussions grounded in our everyday experiences, he would leave us without definitive decisions or judgments, which often unsettled many students. He seemed to be an ever-searching individual, frequently discouraging us from rushing to conclusions. He fostered a learning environment that valued curiosity and thoughtful reflection, not quick decisions or conclusions.
There is a famous saying by the Czech writer and statesman Václav Havel: “Keep the company of those who seek the truth, run from those who have found it.” This sentiment is echoed by many other writers and philosophers in various forms. I bring up this quote because it serves as a reminder to avoid being manipulated and encourages us to cultivate critical thinking skills. This approach may help us develop a deeper intellectual understanding of significant life decisions and issues such as religion, society, politics, and history.
Unlike in the past, it is now much easier to reach people online, making it far simpler to influence others. Without developing our own critical thinking skills and engaging in independent study, we can easily fall prey to misinformation on social media. By depending on verified mainstream sources and surrounding ourselves with individuals who are constantly seeking knowledge, we can cultivate a more thoughtful and informed perspective on the world around us.
* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development professional.