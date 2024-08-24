Rely on verified sources, don't be duped

In contrast, those in rural areas faced challenges in accessing similar opportunities, leading to a significant disparity in intellectual exposure and critical thinking. Consequently, they had been easily influenced by whoever approaching them and are now more susceptible to the influence of social media information.

I was a mediocre student throughout my school and college and university years. We grew up in a rural social environment where we constantly faced judgmental comments and decisions, either in the school or in the family. Various religious and political groups often tried to influence students with their narratives. At that time, we did not have social media. Before reaching an independent understanding of society, politics and religion, students in the rural areas were often unable to be critical of emotional narratives. I was a regular reader of Prothom Alo at a local library, specifically editorials and opinions. Independent and analytical mindset and critical thinking need a guide to develop. Prothom Alo was like a guide to help me think freely and independently.

At university, I had a teacher named Sarwar Alam who often said, “questions are more important than answers.” His classes were captivating, making us quiet and attentive. He is a deep thinker and a shrewd observer of modern crises. Through long, philosophical discussions grounded in our everyday experiences, he would leave us without definitive decisions or judgments, which often unsettled many students. He seemed to be an ever-searching individual, frequently discouraging us from rushing to conclusions. He fostered a learning environment that valued curiosity and thoughtful reflection, not quick decisions or conclusions.