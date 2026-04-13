Politics and reform: Procedural crisis versus deficit of trust

During the tenure of the interim government, a total of 133 ordinances were promulgated over a period of 18 months. Following scrutiny by a special committee, the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) approved 113 of these. Of the remaining 20 ordinances, four were repealed (including one that was repealed and subsequently re-promulgated), while 16 were not tabled in Parliament as bills. These 16 ordinances have since been recommended for further review, with a view to strengthening them and reintroducing them as new bills.

As a consequence, the legal validity of 20 ordinances issued during the interim government’s tenure has effectively lapsed. These include one related to the appointment of Supreme Court judges, two concerning the Supreme Court Secretariat, three relating to the National Human Rights Commission, two addressing enforced disappearances, and one pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Under Article 93(2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh, an ordinance must be placed before Parliament within 30 days of the commencement of a parliamentary session and must be approved within that timeframe. Failing this, or if Parliament declines to approve it, the ordinance ceases to have effect. Accordingly, as these ordinances were not tabled in Parliament, they lost their legal force after 10 April. Some have already been formally annulled through parliamentary voting.