Padma Bridge actually has no enemies

So why would BNP be opposed to this bridge? I remember that there had been a movement at the time, demanding that the bridge be constructed on the Patura-Goalanda route. The logic offered at the time was that that the Mawa-Zajira route would benefit the pro-Awami League elements more. But even so, the Mawa-Zajira route was finalised during the BNP rule as this was deemed to be the best route.

Then coming to power in 2009, Awami League took up the construction work. When the World Bank cancelled funds for the bridge in 2012, the very next month Sheikh Hasina took this up as a challenge and declared that the bridge would be constructed with our own funding. In December 2015 she officially inaugurated construction of the bridge.

The construction of Padma Bridge is an extraordinary memento of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's confidence, firm determination and high ambition. When the World Bank withdrew funding of the bridge on allegations of corruption, the other donors and banks moved away too. The Awami League government's communication minister, accused of the corruption, was made to resign and the concerned secretary was even arrested. BNP and other opposition political parties, as well as the civil society, let loose a volley of criticism against the government. This criticism may have been unwarranted, may have been in excess, or may even have been fuelled by hatred. But reality is that when allegations of corruption had arisen in the immediate past BNP government's time, Awami League and various civil society organisations had also castigated the government in no uncertain terms.

There was nothing new to criticise Awami League about allegations concerning the Padma Bridge corruption issue. But the fact remains, no one was opposed to Padma Bridge. No one ever said that Padma Bridge should not be constructed or that it was wrong. Criticising the corruption does not make anyone opposed to the bridge.

In the past, on the day that the foundation of Jamuna Bridge was laid, Awami League had called a nationwide hartal (general strike). Yet is was Awami League that later completed the work on the bridge, inaugurated it and named it after Bangabandhu. Whether it is Jamuna Bridge, Padma Bridge or any other long-term and high-cost construction, the work is more or less continued throughout the terms of various governments. Through direct and indirect taxes, it is the people of all levels that generate the funds for any construction, not Awami League or BNP people. Like any other bridge, Padma Bridge too belongs to every person, every party and every quarter.