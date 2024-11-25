Why chaos all around?

After the fall of the Awami League government amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August, people from various sections including the garments sector and student community have taken to the streets and raised their various demands. There were genuine as well as irrational demands. In some cases, the authorities bowed down to the irrational demands. For example, the demand of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam candidates were irrational. However, the authorities conceded the demand and cancelled the exam. Later, the decision was castigated. The garment workers have staged demonstrations and blocked roads demanding their arrears. Definitely their demands are genuine.

But the question is why these issues of garment sector are not resolved and the unrest in the garment sector continues. Being the lifeline of the economy, the authorities should give highest priority and settle the issue as the country's image is tarnished abroad. As a result, the RMG export will be affected in the long run.

Let us come to the beginning as to why the chaos is all around. Interim government's adviser Mahfuj Alam in his Facebook post on Sunday wrote attempts have been going on for the last few days to unleash anarchy at different parts of the capital city. Even chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus in his address to the nation said conspiracies from home and abroad have been hatched to destablise the country.