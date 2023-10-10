Forex reserve decline not to be reined in unless hundi trading curbed

As per the calculation method of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the ‘gross forex reserve’ of Bangladesh stands at USD 20.90 billion while the net reserve has come down below USD 17 billion, says a report Prothom Alo ran on 5 October in 2023. Expressing concerns, former lead economist at Dhaka office of the World Bank, Zahid Hussain said the reserve even could slump to zero if the rate of this fall continues.

The Bangladesh government claimed that the reserve reached $48.06 billion in August of 2021 but the IMF disregarded that claim. The global lender said $7.5 billion, used through the export development fund (EDF), has to be deducted from the claimed amount of reserve. At the same time, the $200 million Bangladesh lent to Sri Lanka from the reserve also has to be deducted, money spent for dredging Rabnabad channel of Payra port and loan to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines for procuring aeroplanes.

The Bangladesh Bank and the top leadership of the government did not pay heed to the objections of the IMF for two long years. But last July the Bangladesh Bank had to accept the latest method of calculation of reserve, BPM6, as one of the conditions to get the second instalment of the IMF’s $4.7 billion loan.

The government took some injudicious decisions in the last two years as it was overwhelmed by the whim of showing “inflated foreign currency reserves’ following the older BPM5 calculation method. But there was no reason for the government to lend through EDF, spend money for dredging Rabnabad channel and lend to Biman for procuring aeroplanes from the reserve had it followed the norm. But the news reports published in 2021 and 2021 will show that the top leadership of the government was time and again saying that Bangladesh is maintaining such a high forex reserve for nothing. That time I wrote columns in newspapers arguing that the concept is illogical. But who would pay heed to such words?