Political reading of the budget and a distressing survey

This transformation in Awami League politics, where the interests of businesspersons are given priority and importance, did not take place overnight. Remaining in term for 15 years at a stretch has accelerated the process. This transformation steadily became extreme and visible when people's votes lost value. With elections void of voting, and votes being ostensibly being cast on the night before, the politicians no longer were held accountable. The members of parliament just need to keep the top echelons of the ruling party happy. They do not want accountability of the government. They just turn up in parliament to say "yes" to anything and everything. Clearly, unless it is possible to restore functional democracy, no amount of criticism of the budget will change anything. So priority must be placed on fixing politics.

It came as no surprise when the survey conducted by Asia Foundation and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) this year indicated that 58 per cent of the people expressed their dismay that Bangladesh was on the wrong track. In 2019, a total of 84 per cent of the respondents from the low income bracket said Bangladesh's economy was on the right track. This halved in 2024 to 42 per cent. The survey revealed that it is not just among the low income people, but among people of all income brackets, that expectations in economy and politics have decreased. When all ways and means have been blocked to change the direction of politics which steadily progresses on the path of economic disparity, it is only natural that people's expectations will wane.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir