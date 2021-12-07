Rethinking our lifestyles

It was 10:00pm when Ashok left his office in Karwan Bazar in the capital city on Sunday. He reached home a little after 1:00am. He hadn't stopped off anywhere, he hadn't run any errands nor had he been waylaid or abducted. It was simply due to traffic congestion that it took him three hours to go home by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a daily trip that normally takes him half an hour max. The next morning it was pouring with rain. He had the morning 8:00am shift but couldn't find any transport in the downpour. He finally found a rickshaw and came to office paying Tk 250, whereas the fare is normally Tk 70. Everyone in office had a similar tale to tell. And these tales are fast changing from exception to the rule.

More and more of our time is being spent in commute than actually at work. And it is not just our time that is being wasted, but our money too, our energy and our mental peace. By the time we reach our workplace, our nerves are frazzled and our minds a mess. It takes more than strong dose of caffeine to get back on track. I'm sure that's not what Emerson had in mind when he said, "It's not the destination, it's the journey that matters."