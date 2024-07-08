Talent Partnership: EU, Bangladesh cooperate on legal pathways for labour migrants

The supporting Talent Partnership programme, with a budget of EUR 3 million, will focus on improving skills and addressing training needs in sectors of mutual interest. It will foster dialogue between public and private stakeholders working on labour migration, include infrastructure and capacity building measures and improve the implementation of mobility schemes between Bangladesh and EU Member States. The programme will also provide concrete support to migrants before their departure and the necessary professional training with regard to language and soft skills. It will furthermore facilitate the recognition and validation of those skills. The complementary Skills-21 project, funded by the EU with EUR 1.8 million, will focus on strengthening technical and vocational education and training in Bangladesh to ensure that workers are equipped with adequate skills for the EU labour markets.

Remittances through Labour migration constitute a substantial part of the GDP of Bangladesh. The EU and Bangladesh are keen to cooperate in this field to support migrants in choosing safe and legal pathways as opposed to migrants risking their lives on perilous journeys organised by criminal networks. Irregular migration is causing the suffering and deaths of many workers while others are facing detention or financial losses. For some, the best option is to return home facing the stigma of having failed and struggle to repay debts. In response to the rising numbers of irregular arrivals in Europe and the negative impact of human traffickers and smugglers that exploit migrant workers and their families by extorting money, it has become increasingly important to offer more legal opportunities for labour migration.

Only those official and legal channels can ensure that migrant workers enter mobility without additional costs and preserve their safety and well-being. In addition, the Talent Partnership supports Bangladesh’s ambition to facilitate the mobility of 6 million workers over the next five years and its intention to sign respective bilateral agreements with 17 countries.