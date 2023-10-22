Why 28 October? What may happen then?

This time the problem is even deeper and more complex. The caretaker government had constitutional safeguards then. That is not there now. Awami League wants to hold the election within the perimeters of the constitution. Just as Awami League was adamant back in 1995-96, BNP is also adamant that the caretaker government be established once again.

Now once again the two sides are at loggerheads as 28 October draws near. Awami League was in the opposition at the time. This time BNP is in the opposition. Speculations run rife in the public mind. What will happen on 28 October? Why did BNP choose 18 October? Will there be a repetition of what occurred 17 years ago?

Back them Awami League's ultimatum had been that KM Hasan could not be made chief advisor. This time BNP's demand is for the government to resign before the election. BNP leaders has said that the 'maha jatra' or 'grand venture' to oust the government will start from the grand rally.

Colleague journalist Anowar Hossain's report has indications of how Awami League is viewing this ultimatum of BNP. He writes, "The government and Awami League at the moment are placing highest importance on BNP’s grand rally slated for 28 October. Many of the party leaders consider this as a final hard-hitting and lethal action of BNP as the government nears the end of its term. That is why they plan to create pressure so that the BNP rally will not be too large or to prevent it from even taking place at all."