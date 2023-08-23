Cyber Security Act: All stakeholders are in the dark

For example, Section 8 of the proposed Cyber Security Act empowers the Director General of the Digital Security Agency to request the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission to issue orders for a takedown or blocking of any information deemed a “digital security threat.” However, is the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) solely bound to comply with such orders upon issuance? The answer is no. Chairperson of the BTRC of Bangladesh, Shyam Sundar Sikder, conveyed during an event on 6 September 2021, "BTRC does not possess absolute authority over social media. While we have been bestowed with substantial powers by the law, limitations exist within that scope."

The post and telecommunication minister, Mustafa Jabbar, was also present at that event. The law has empowered the director of the Digital Security Agency to block, filter, and impose censorship on digital content, which threatens security, jeopardises national interest, and impairs religious values.

However, the activities of these institutions are not subject to oversight by a third party to ensure transparency and fairness. Moreover, the officials need to show explanations for removing various social media content, resulting in their immunity and lack of accountability. Due to the absence of judicial involvement on these issues, the whole spectrum remains out of public scrutiny. Written orders are binding on the dominant party. Although individuals are entitled to recourse to law to enjoy constitutional rights, that right has been taken away by the law itself.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Act 2001 allows interception and surveillance of individuals' communications on the pretext of undermining “national security” and “public order.” They are not subject to judicial oversight in exercising the power to block, filter, monitor and collect user data. As a result, protecting an individual's right to freedom of expression and personal privacy needs to be addressed.

Like our neighbouring country India, Bangladesh also has Computer Emergency Response Teams to prevent cyber-attacks. According to the proposed law, this team in Bangladesh is a statutory body like India. Although the Information Technology Rules govern the operations and functions of the Computer Emergency Response Team in India, 2014, there is no such rule in Bangladesh. Section 9(4) of the proposed Cyber Security Act 2018 only describes the functions of the Computer Emergency Response Team.

It is to be noted that Sections 6 to 11 of the potentially repealed Digital Security Rules 2020 deal with the responsibilities and functions of the Computer Emergency Response Team, the transmission and exchange of digital security information, and measures to be taken in digital security incidents along with office hours and headquarters.

Computer emergency response teams work closely with service providers, social media intermediaries, data centres, bodies, corporations or individuals in the event of a cyber security breach. But even here, there is no involvement of the judiciary. As a result, if these individuals and organisations face retaliation due to the Computer Emergency Response Team, they do not have the opportunity to approach the court. In this process, the simple principles of international and national human rights protection, applicable and enforceable legal restrictions, disclosure of information, and the necessary legal or regulatory obligations to maintain the right to privacy of personal data are absent.