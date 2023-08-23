Cyber Security Act: Repressive provisions of DSA prevail, says Amnesty's review 

The proposed Cyber Security Act retains the repressive provisions of the Digital Security Act. International human rights organisation Amnesty International made this observation after reviewing the draft of the cyber security law.

The 25-page review titled Bangladesh: Open letter to the government: Feedback on proposed “Cyber Security Act” was published on Amnesty International's website on Tuesday.

It said that after initially reviewing the draft of the law, the agency felt that it retained the repressive provisions of the DSA which have persistently been used to threaten and restrict the right to freedom of expression in Bangladesh.