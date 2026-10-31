A murder charge without evidence

Earlier this week Shuprova Tasneem read in bdnews that her father had been charged with abetting murder in a case she had never heard of.

Her father, the famous actor and former Awami League MP Asaduzzaman Noor, has been in prison for over two years. He had been arrested, or “shown arrested”, in a series of murder cases, most relating to killings during the July 2024 uprising. Like so many of these cases, each was based on a real death but named dozens, sometimes hundreds, of Awami League figures as accused, with nothing to link them to the crime other than their political position.

Shuprova knew nothing of any Badda case; it was not one in which her father had been shown arrested. Yet according to news reports, he had been named not just in a First Information Report but in a charge sheet, accused of “abetting” the murder of Emdadul Haque, a private car driver killed in Badda on 20 July 2024.

The investigating officer told the online portal: “The charge sheet has been submitted to the court. Those against whom allegations were found have been made accused. And for those against whom the allegations were not proven, discharge has been recommended. What happens next is for the court to decide.”