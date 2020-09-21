Who will Bangladesh side with in the US-China conflict?

Trump had previously told Woodward that the ‘Made in China 2025’ plan would overtake the US in 10 hi-tech industries. He told Woodward that he had informed Xi that this was very insulting to him. In the meantime he proudly explained on how far he had managed to harm China’s trade.

The US administration’s foreign policy priorities in recent times make it clear that they see China as their potential rival in the global arena. So in the backdrop of the new Cold War that is clearly emerging on the scene, it is essential that we weigh the odds of the US Indo-Pacific strategy.

It is rather surprising that the left, centre and right wing political parties in Bangladesh, particularly the religion-based parties, have remained silent till now on this issue.

Just what is the US Indo-Pacific strategy? Its main objective is to ostensibly keep the world’s most important maritime trade routes free and safe. The importance of this region is that more than half the world’s population lives here and these economies are fast flourishing. India has a special position in this Indo-Pacific strategy of the US.