Why so hesitant to condemn Myanmar?

The United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on 18 November adopted a resolution on human rights in Myanmar. A total of 131 countries voted in favour of the resolution. Most of them are the democratic states of Europe, North America and the member states of OIC.

This was the fourth resolution against Myanmar adopted by the United Nations in the last three years. A close study reveals the position of most of the countries remained unchanged over time. The nine countries that voted against the resolution are Belarus, Cambodia, China, Laos, Philippines, Russia, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Myanmar itself. The 31 countries that abstained from voting include India, Japan, and Thailand and ASEAN member states including Singapore. Among the SAARC member states, except the three Muslim majority countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Maldives), three other states abstained from voting on the resolution.