While some find joy, many endure unbearable suffering

I was scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed on the eve of New Year. Interestingly, I noticed numerous Facebook posts related to awareness about New Year celebrations.

These posts were advocating for a New Year free of fireworks, crackers, and sky lanterns. Even a human chain was formed in front of the National Press Club, demanding a noise and hazard-free celebration.

After witnessing these awareness activities, I became optimistic, thinking that we were going to have a quieter New Year.

Moreover, on the eve of New Year, last Saturday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued a 14-point directive for city-dwellers to strictly adhere to. These directives included a ban on fireworks, crackers, and lanterns.

Unfortunately, despite these awareness calls and police directions, a horrific scene unfolded on the night of 31 December.