What sort of change did we want?

It may be recalled how, a year or so ago, Awami League's general secretary had responded to demands for Sheikh Hasina's resignation, saying that if BNP came to power, they would wipe Awami League out overnight. He had said, "They say that if they come to power they will not harm Awami League. How sweet! As it is they have finished us. If they come to power, they will complete the job in just one night."

Prior to Obaidul Quader, another politician made an even scarier prediction. President of Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bangabir Kader Siddiqui (Bir Uttam) on 23 March 2022 said, "Today I am worried that if the government steps down and BNP comes to power, Bangabandhu Government Medical College will be shut down. Those who are there will be kicked out. If Tarique Rahman comes to power, 500,000 people will be killed in one day."

However much Awami League has been finished off, has happened in broad daylight, not in the deep of night, and that is because of the harsh policies of the party chief and her fleeing away. How much of the party is left, or will be left, only future will tell. Kader Siddiqui may say, Tarique hasn't come to power yet. No killing can be condoned. All the killings, attacks and looting must be investigated and face justice.

Those who maintained that there was "no alternative to Sheikh Hasina" propagated a scare of horrific circumstances. That did not happen. But that does not given space for complacence. Rather, there is all the more need to focus on ensuring the rule of law to ensure a positive outcome to the 5 August change and to advance towards full-fledged democracy. And justice must be ensured for all the killings and crimes that have taken place.

Violence for long had become embedded in the very bone marrow of a large part of our politics. The university campuses were not free of this either. Unfortunately, there is no justice for the killings or brutality in the campuses. Other than Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, the student wings of the parties who never came to power have been active too in such violence. But Chhatra League's aggression over the past 15 years has broken all records.