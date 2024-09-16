Laundered money can be retrieved even if the process is complex

Prothom Alo :

Recently you said at a seminar that the objectives of the movement carried out by the Students against Discrimination have not been fulfilled as yet. Do you see some shortfalls in this regard?

Iftekharuzzaman

As I said before, on 5 August one phase of the student-people’s uprising had ended. An end was brought to the autocratic rule. An unprecedented opportunity arose to run the country in a democratic manner. The building of a new Bangladesh, that is, state reforms, as envisaged by the leaders of the students’ movement, is essential and involves a matter of time. After the 1971 liberation war we had started our journey anew, but those dreams of ours were not fulfilled.

Many people from outside would ask me why there was no mass uprising against all the human rights violations that were being carried out, the corruption, the misrule. They would use Sri Lanka as an example. In the Sri Lanka movement a handful of people gave their lives. But not a single one of them was shot dead by the police. But we apprehended that if such a situation arose in Bangladesh, the police would shoot the protestors like birds. And that is exactly what happened. We cannot let these sacrifices of hundreds of people who gave their lives go in vain.

In our political culture, those in power cling on to power by whatever means. To that end, they render the state institutions ineffective. The students are talking about changing or reforming that system. The objective of state reforms must essentially be to take lessons from the essence of the movement against discrimination and free the country from the curse of power politics, to establish welfare-oriented politics. And it is the political parties that must take this basic responsibility.