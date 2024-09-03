TIB, 4 other anti-graft orgs for immediate freezing of laundered assets

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and four UK-based anti-corruption organisations have jointly called for the immediate freezing of illegal assets of Bangladeshis abroad for bringing back to the country.

In a joint letter to the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the organisations - TI-UK, the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition, the International Lawyers Project, Spotlight on Corruption, and TIB - highlighted the importance of fostering active collaboration with the Bangladeshi government in this regard, said a TIB press release Tuesday.

They emphasised the importance of working together to ensure that those who possess illegal assets are held accountable and to facilitate the return of these assets.

“This initiative is viewed as a crucial step towards creating a future for the envisioned ‘New Bangladesh’ that is transparent, accountable, democratic and free from corruption,” said the press release.