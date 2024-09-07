ACC lacked 'courage' then, but active now

The Anti-Corruption Commission had specific information of 31 influential people amassing illegal assets before the fall of the Awami League government in the face of a mass revolution. However, the independent state agency didn’t have the courage to do anything about it due to prevailing circumstances back then. Now, after the interim government took over, the ACC has taken a decision on principle to investigate the allegations against those persons. Several separate investigations are already underway.

The list of those 31 influential people includes 11 former ministers and state ministers, 19 ex-MPs and a son of a late former minister.

The ACC found specific information about acquiring assets beyond known sources of income against these persons from 2018 to 2020. However, the ACC could not launch any inquiry against those people as the government did give any ‘green signal’ to proceed. Several ACC sources relevant to investigations disclosed the matter to Prothom Alo.