What's behind this burgeoning corruption?

This question paper leakage took place in 2015. There has been talk about leakage in the past too, but police had taken no action. Now they are taking measures at full speed. This flurry of activity provokes the question - did those at a senior level in the commission know nothing about this? This is not just in context of this incident, but about the other so-called corrupt too.

They were a part of the government and used their authority, but those who appointed them, awarded them, lent them patronage, had no idea of what was going on! To the apparent eye it seems Bangladesh's news media and social media for the next few days will continue in the discussions, and even investigative reporting, on these alleged corrupt elements.

The citizens are well aware that all this is just the tip of the iceberg of corruption that has spread extensively all over Bangladesh's society and administration. They feel this palpably in their everyday lives. In this backdrop, those in power will display that they have a stern stance against corruption. But in almost every instance, ACC's role is like the "patient dying before the physician arrives."