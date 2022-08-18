Swiss bank information and people’s assessment of the ‘truth’

In these circumstances, Switzerland’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chuard, said in no uncertain terms, there are allegations that most of the money deposited by Bangladeshis in the various Swiss banks has been earned through illicit means. The important bit of information that she revealed was that till now the Bangladesh government has not approached the Swiss banks or the concerned authorities through any official process, for information in this regard. The reaction to the Swiss ambassador’s words was as expected. The foreign minister said that the Swiss ambassador had not told the truth. Meanwhile, the High Court has asked the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) whether the government had actually asked the Swiss authorities for information regarding the funds of the Bangladeshis. On Sunday the state and ACC responded. They told the court that the Swiss ambassador’s statement had not been correct. Information on 67 persons had been sought through the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). Information on one person among them has been availed.

Has this response by the state and ACC to the court query cleared the confusion? Does that mean that the Swiss ambassador’s statement was untrue? Let’s turn to what the court had to say to the state and ACC’s lawyers after their statement. The court said, “The ambassador’s statement had created confusion. Your (the state and ACC) statement will clear the confusion. You wanted information about the fund depositors, they are not providing it. Or they put forward certain conditions in providing the information. You have said you have asked for the information and have taken steps. You have made this clear. The people will assess whether you are telling the truth or not.”

Since the High Court has left the matter of assessing the “truth” upon us, the people, we have the right to speak about this then. Our confusion has not been cleared by the statements of the state and ACC. In fact, more questions have arisen. The reply given by the state and ACC about asking for information on 67 persons, is nothing new. Many of us will recall a seminar held in June on '20 years of BFIU in the prevention of money laundering and terrorism funding in Bangladesh’. The key note paper had been presented by the BFIU additional director Md Kamal Hossain. He had said, BFIU has received information at various times from the Swiss National Bank about money laundering by 67 individuals and companies of Bangladesh.