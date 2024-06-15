Gold smuggling behind the murder or something more?

Speaking to a couple of journalists of the southwest region, it was learnt that gold smuggling was an open secret there. The people’s representatives and the administration all got a slice of the pie. Anwarul Azim had introduced a token system. If you showed your token, the police or BGB wouldn’t detain you. Did all the MPs and former MPs of the region get a cut from the business? One of the journalists replied that these payments were not made just in Jashore, but those in Khulna received a share too.

Akhteruzzaman and Anwarul were friends since childhood. Though Akhteruzzaman got US citizenship, he stayed in Bangladesh most of the time. He would bring gold from abroad and smuggle it by road to India. Over the past one year when several of his consignments were caught, he suspected Anwarul to be behind this.

After Anwarul was killed, three were nabbed in Dhaka, one in India and one in Nepal. The deposition made by one of them, Shimul Bhuiyan, revealed horrific details. Based on his statements, first of all Jhenaidah district Awami League’s relief and social welfare secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed alias Babu was arrested. Then based on his statement, next Jhenaidah Awami League’s general secretary and former municipal mayor Saidul Karim alias Mintu was arrested. Both of them have been taken on remand.