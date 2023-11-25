Chief justice's concern is positive

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan is a respected man. Recently he made certain valuable statements a workshop in Dhaka about upholding human rights. Perhaps he was referring to the recent events in the country when he said that even the agitators have human rights, the police have human rights and the protection of everyone’s human rights is vital. The chief justice is right. According to our constitution, every Bangladeshi citizen is entitled to human rights. Even criminals, smugglers, drug peddlers or the people who are accused of arson during the agitation have human rights. All of them have equal rights to justice. According to the constitution, they cannot be killed or physically harmed or even threatened without being tried.

Of course, in some very exceptional cases there are provisions for killing or detaining someone in keeping with the law. For example, in the case of self defence, if there is no other way one can exert force. If the assailant dies or is injured in the process, one may be acquitted if judicial requirements are met. But the right of self defence is certainly not the right to vengeance. If self defence is not required instantly, there is no scope to exert it. The person or family who is a victim of revenge, in fact, can also be a victim of human rights' violation.