Momen has said the ‘right thing’

“Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has requested the US to bring BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to power. He also requested the US government to do everything it needs to do to achieve that. He himself disclosed (to media) that while visiting the US he told them to bring BNP to power.”

The paragraph written above is imaginary. But what would have the reaction been if it were true? How many sedition cases would have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul? We can only imagine.

The actual situation is – foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said this. While visiting India, he requested its government to do “whatever is required” to keep the incumbent government (of Bangladesh) in power. He revealed this to everyone at a programme of Janmashtami in Chattogram on Thursday. Still, I would thank foreign minister Abdul Momen. The government is dependent on India to stay in power - he said this in a candid speech.

We found such indications in the past. When the Jatiya Party (JaPa) like most of the political parties announced a boycott of the parliamentary election in 2014 and uncertainties were created over the one-sided elections, Indian foreign secretary Sujatha Singh visited Bangladesh at the time. JaPa chairman HM Ershad that time revealed that India has forcefully made him agree to take part in the elections. Only India and Bhutan sent observers to monitor the election when observers from all other countries boycotted it. Once again, India certified the even more controversial 2018 parliament election as free and fair. India did all this openly. The country is assumed to do more behind the scenes if it extends such support so openly, and, as a large neighbour India has the capacity and scope to do so.