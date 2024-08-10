Aspirations and anxieties in the changed Bangladesh

The others, particularly the loyal intellectuals, had to be satisfied with the few drops of honey that may have fallen to the wayside. Their "ethical consolation" was the promise to establish the spirit of the liberation war. Whenever words of criticism were uttered against misrule, even within social confines, they rejected this outright on the premise that because this government was committed to establish the spirit of the liberation war, there was no alternative to them.

The simple truth did not occur to them that an autocrat, whose single aim is to remain in power at any cost, can never be the champion of the liberation war. No it is in no way unjustified now to aver that the group that the beneficiaries and loyalists are also responsible for the absolute dominance and misrule of the autocracy.

Those who gained position at the centre of power in post-independence Bangladesh, have always claimed themselves to be the inheritors of the liberation war. Almost all those who attained leadership were politicians of the previous century. Power has changed hands over the past five years, but there has been no generational change in the leadership. As a result, the generation gap widened, creating a definite distance. The new generation vehemently rejected the previous generation's misuse of the liberation war spirit to give permanence to their hold on power and the perks that come with it.