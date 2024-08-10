Opinion
Aspirations and anxieties in the changed Bangladesh
Bangladesh has changed overnight. Even just a month ago we could not imagine that the one, who has now fled as a tyrant in the face of people's ire, could be changed. It was not that she wielded her tyranny merely to stay in power, she had almost absolute power in the realm of our thinking too.
History teaches us that even the most powerful empires do not last forever. The conceit of power and the success of repressing all dissent not only gives rise to arrogance, it also blinds the ruler. The reason that they were so brutally effective in remaining so long in power, is because of the unconditional support of a band of power-mongering sycophants. These beneficiaries of power include a large section of members of the administration, professional politicians, businesspersons, teachers, members of civil society and leaders in the cultural arena.
The others, particularly the loyal intellectuals, had to be satisfied with the few drops of honey that may have fallen to the wayside. Their "ethical consolation" was the promise to establish the spirit of the liberation war. Whenever words of criticism were uttered against misrule, even within social confines, they rejected this outright on the premise that because this government was committed to establish the spirit of the liberation war, there was no alternative to them.
The simple truth did not occur to them that an autocrat, whose single aim is to remain in power at any cost, can never be the champion of the liberation war. No it is in no way unjustified now to aver that the group that the beneficiaries and loyalists are also responsible for the absolute dominance and misrule of the autocracy.
Those who gained position at the centre of power in post-independence Bangladesh, have always claimed themselves to be the inheritors of the liberation war. Almost all those who attained leadership were politicians of the previous century. Power has changed hands over the past five years, but there has been no generational change in the leadership. As a result, the generation gap widened, creating a definite distance. The new generation vehemently rejected the previous generation's misuse of the liberation war spirit to give permanence to their hold on power and the perks that come with it.
Another change has emerged unawares. The new generation that is proficient in information technology and is up-to-date about global political trends, were unwilling to accept Bangladesh's torpid political reality. They knew about the Arab Spring. They have seen young leadership rising up in several Latin American countries. They have seen the Conservatives falling from power in the UK.
Their slogan is: "Change is possible". And it is the youth of Bangladesh that has orchestrated this change. However, I do have questions in my mind as to whether the political change that has been brought about by the students and representatives of the young generation can be called a "revolution". Revolution entails severance from the past. Only a few days have passed since the fall of the Awami League government and so perhaps it is still not the time to make any definitive statements, but certain indications or propensities are catching the eye.
The very moment after the fall autocrat, the old and rejected vested-interest political quarters began planning to chart their way back to power. The most visible are the groups who we had at one time criticised as religious politicians. In the absence of Awami leadership, they have poured unrestrainedly into the vacuum.
Speaking to the new generation that initiated the change, it is apparent that they are least alarmed about any such possibility or apprehension. They welcome all those who are one with their outline of a corruption-free inclusive Bangladesh. They have given a bold declaration that those who are eager to reestablish the old Bangladesh, to push us back into the dark chasm of the past, will face the same fate as the autocrat who has just fled.
I have confidence in the new generation and their declaration. They have done what we failed to do. At this moment it is the responsibility of all of us to lend our support to their vision, to be their fellow travellers in the way ahead. If they fail, we will lose our last space to turn around.
*Hasan Ferdous is a columnist
* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir