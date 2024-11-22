What will the consequence of Awami League be?

Perhaps it is with all this brutal torture in mind that BNP and Jamaat want to avoid banning any party, but instead build up a liberal political culture of tolerance. They have distanced themselves from the code of the Amorite kind Hammurabi, "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth." They want the persons to be placed on trial rather than the party. These two parties possibly want to push aside politics of vengeance and vendetta and start politics of a new age. This may be their liberal stance or strategy. But it should be seen whether this strategy is realistic and relevant to the times.

It is true that an unleashing of vengeance was avoided after 5 August. Credit must be given to BNP and the other parties in this regard. The people want to see not just the Awami League leaders and activists being tried, they want to see Awami League in the dock too. No one is talking about revenge. They are talking about justice. It is not tolerant politics to let a criminal off the hook. The people may not accept such a soft stance of BNP regarding Awami League. As individuals and as a party they committed crimes against humanity during the July rebellion. Awami League as an organisation must face trial for these crimes. If the political parties cannot grasp the sentiments of the people, they will lose their position in the political arena.

Contemporary history indicates that fascist parties guilty of genocide have failed to return to politics. Not just in Germany or Italy, there had been authoritarian governments in various Latin American countries too. Most of them had to face trial eventually.

In that sense, Awami League too should not be able to return to politics. If everything proceeds normally and if Dr Yunus' words are implemented, then most of the leaders of Awami League as well as the bureaucrats and police officers who served during Awami League's rule will be proven guilty of genocide. Not just individuals, but Awami League as a party will face punishment. After all, it was both individuals and groups who were involved in these crimes. If law proceeds on the correct path and if the support of the international court is availed, then Awami League and its leaders will not be able to escape the liability of genocide.

If Awami League is banned, what could the possible repercussions be on a local and international level? Will Awami League men create chaos throughout the country? If everyone remains united, Awami League will not be able to do anything. And it is possible to hold the election even after banning and removing Awami League. This election will be accepted by the entire world. A free and fair election in a democratic environment will be acceptable to anyone. No one is taking about keeping a democratic Awami League out of the election. It is about keeping a fascist Awami League out of the election, an Awami League's whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent students and common people.