Student leaders press to keep AL away from elections

The interim government is facing a dilemma over whether to ban the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) from politics and elections.

Student leaders, who led the July-August student-people uprising are adamant about keeping the Awami League out of politics and elections.

On the other hand, the major political party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is opposed to banning any party.

BNP and its like-minded allies are calling for early elections, while leaders of the Students Against Discrimination are demanding that the Awami League be banned and excluded from the elections.

They insist that urgent reforms must be completed before the elections, and they want a decision on whether the Awami League should have the right to participate in politics. This has created significant pressure on the interim government to set clear priorities.

In an interview with the Indian media outlet The Hindu, Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus stated, “This is already announced. We didn’t want to take decisions about the political party, and the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) has done that, saying that all political parties must contest elections. So they already made the verdict, and we cannot defy the opinion of a major party of the country.”