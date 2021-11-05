Overcoming all odds

In the early days of coronavirus, like everyone else, we too were in a state of shock. At one point of time, the office was closed and all work was done digitally. Working from home, the newspaper came out every day, the online portal continued relentlessly. A total of 190 members of our staff were afflicted with Covid, but nothing stopped us. Similarly, neither Covid nor cyclones like Amphan could thwart the valiant people of Bangladesh. Obstacles came along, but the people overcame all odds and pushed ahead. Perhaps they had to pause, but then surged ahead once again. There is darkness, but piercing through this darkness come bright rays of light.

Even in these days of Covid, Bangladesh's GDP exceeds even that of India. Was it just corona or natural calamities that hit? Certainly not!

On one side we are celebrating 50 years of independence, yet again delving into the details of the history of our liberation war and endeavouring to uphold the ideals of democracy, to shrug off discrimination and communalism, and on the other we are facing all sorts of obstacles, free thought and views are obstructed, and people are sent to jail for freedom of expression.

Even Rozina Islam, Prothom Alo’s senior journalist who won so many awards and accolades home and abroad, was sent to jail. There have been attacks on the temples, homes and business establishments of the minority community, valuable lives have been lost. People’s faith in the pledges of secularism and non-communalism of the liberation war has been hurt. But people have risen again.

We are gathering together again, speaking out, reaching out and drawing each other close. When Bangladesh’s journalist Rozina Islam was harassed and arrested, the conscience of the entire world, including the journalist community of Bangladesh, spoke out in protest. That gave us hope and courage. Rozina Islam received the Most Resilient Journalist award for 2021 from the Amsterdam-based organisation Free Press Unlimited.