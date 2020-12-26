Pandemic, automation and perpetuation of inequality

Making furniture requires human touch, as we have been accustomed to see for years. But a visit to a prominent furnishers' factory last year buried that age-long notion of mine. The short visit to that factory was almost like a journey to wonderland for a layman - huge machines processing wood, robotic arms bending up and down and spraying colour on furniture, requiring minimum human engagement.

For the last couple of years, the buzzword in production and economic literature is automation. Even Bangladesh, a labour-intensive RMG export-based economy, is experiencing automation in certain pockets. We came to know that machines would replace repetitive low-skilled jobs. This is already a reality, as the huge factory of the above furnisher requires only 2,300 workers.

Coupled with Covid-19, the automation process has gained further traction, notching milestone after milestone. Almost every week, the advances of AI hit the newspaper headlines, with a fair share of clicks. But the milestones have opposite implications for people - a good one for the capital owners but a bad one for the labourers. In this connection, two narratives have appeared in the economic literature on technology. One narrative goes on to say that technological advances raise productivity, that is, output per person. Despite some transitional costs, it has resulted in a higher standard of living - an optimistic narrative. But there is another side of the coin, a pessimistic one. It pays more attention to the losers.

The increasing inequality in many countries in recent decades may result from technological pressure. The computer revolution has reduced relative demand for jobs involving routinised work in advanced economies—bookkeeper or factory line worker. Computers, combined with a smaller number of—generally more skilled—workers, have been able to produce the same goods. As a result, relative wages for people with fewer skills tend to fall in many countries.