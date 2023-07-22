What the CEC said then, and what he says now

I went through some old newspapers. He had replied differently to the same question in the past. On 23 February this year, after at meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon with the Election Monitoring Forum, he told newspersons that the inflexible stance of the two major parties over the question of the election-time government, was dangerous for the country. If the election is held amid this inflexible stance and if any major party did not participate, this put the results of the election at risk. A law and order problem may arise, people may be harmed.

So which of his words are the people to believe? There are already signs that the inflexible stand of the two major parties does not bode well for the country. The CEC has said that there is no yardstick for a free and fair election, and now the two major political parties have taken up a confrontational stance on the streets. BNP took up a march programme on 18 and 19 July, Awami League countered it with a peace procession. This resulted with a Krishak Dal activist being killed in Lakshmipur and a few hundred leaders and activists injured around the country.

At the meeting on 21 December 2022 at the conference room of the Barishal deputy commissioner’s office, with senior officials of the division, regional and district returning officers, the CEC said, “We want everyone to participate in the election. If BNP doesn’t join the election, it won’t be inclusive.” He said that the commission cannot force any party to join the election, but that the election would be lacking if BNP did not join. It would not be inclusive.

Then again, in July last year, before a meeting of the election commission with Khelafat Majlis at the Nirbachan Bhaban, the CEC had said, If BNP does not join, the 12th national parliamentary polls will not be inclusive. According to him, it was most important that all major parties of the country take part in the election.