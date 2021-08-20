Stop misusing phone-hacking technology

The controversy over phone hacking technology came to the fore in recent times due to its misuse. The joint initiative by journalists 'Forbidden Studies' and Amnesty International's recent joint investigations prove that the misuse of the Pegasus spyware has reached unbelievable heights. Firstly, it has become a great favourite among authoritarian governments. And secondly, politicians and journalists with differing views are the most targetted by this phone-hacking.

And it is not just those with differing views. It has been revealed that the security forces in Morocco even bug the phones of the king and the prime minister. Others leaders whose names have cropped up include Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and French president Emmanuel Macron. This misuse of Pegasus is so politically sensitive that even the Israel government has been obliged to announce an inquiry into NSO's activities.

The misuse of Pegasus has perhaps been felt most acutely in Bangladesh's neighbouring state India. It was reported that the phones of top editors and journalists, intellectuals with differing views, opposition politicians and even the government technology affairs minister, were being hacked. There were allegations that this Pegasus was used to take unfair advantage in the West Bengal elections too. The Editors Guild, some journalists and a Congress leader resorted to the court and the Supreme Court has taken up hearing of the case. Chief Justice NV Ramana on the first day of the hearing said that if the allegations prove to be true, this was certainly a serious matter. He said it was necessary to know the truth, adding that they still did not know whose names were involved.