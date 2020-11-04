The people whose photos don’t go viral

We may have thought about the people who were not photographed, but those thought did not go far.

The responsibility of the state is to create employment. That is what is written in our constitution. When millions of people are losing their jobs and becoming unemployed after the outbreak of coronavirus, governments are subsidising thousands of crores of dollars to save employment all over the world. Who on earth destroys the existing employment at this moment of crisis? No one asked that if such battery-run rickshaws are illegal in the city, how were these sold? Why did anybody not look into where these rickshaws would operate? Can the city corporation take away the livelihood of the people this way? If the activists of the ruling party take commission from the sales of 'illegal' vehicles, why is it wrong for Fazlur Rahman to buy a rickshaw? Who will ask these questions?

Television commercials also used the same campaign, ‘stay home’, ‘stay safe’, ‘keep the country safe’. The advertisements were for the middle class indeed. Would the country have been better off if 50 million of its workers were sitting at home and starving?