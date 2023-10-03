Central bank: Are we making mistakes in economic management?

Bangladesh's inflation is more or less unreined, foreign exchange reserves have taken a nosedive, a dollar crisis prevails and the value of the taka against the dollar is on a downtrend. All this is complicating the economy. Analysts say, bringing down inflation, stablising the currency exchange rate, and reducing default loans are the three extremely important factors for the banking sector and the country's economy. Yet our central bank displays failure or inefficiency in all three of these areas. Many of the analysts also feel that 'political pressure and government control' also plays a role behind this predicament.

The analysts say that just as the central bank did not meet with success in bringing down inflation or tackling the foreign exchange crisis, it also failed to implement its own monetary policy. The central bank should make sure that its policy is in keeping with the market system. There is much inefficiency, and even limitations, in the case of resolving the problems related to inflation and implementing the monetary policy declared by the central bank. The central bank should pay attention to that. They also need to pay attention to the policies they are now following regarding the foreign currency crisis and the steady shrinking of foreign currency reserves. The multifarious crises in the banks are being highlighted in the media. The central bank has never been able to take effective measures about this dismal state of the banking sector.

We have long been hearing that the central bank cannot take decisions on its own accord on many issues including the banking sector. Most of the decisions come from political quarters. That is why a former governor recently remarked that the governor alone cannot be blamed. Many feel that the central bank does not really have independence. That is why they do not develop professionals either.