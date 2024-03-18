Education: Pinpointing priorities, overcoming political dilemma

The words of the education minister rang with uncompromising resolve. He is determined to go ahead speedily with the new curriculum, despite the various misgivings and questions of educationists, teachers and parents. Many educationists fear that in the case of education priorities, as in other sectors, this too will be an example of fractured, partial initiatives, based on symptoms rather than going to the root of the malady. They feel that it is essential to first work on preparing the teachers, schools, parents and students before taking up such highly ambitious changes.

Experienced teaching and lessons under the new curriculum is the main objective of a developed education system. But everywhere there is a gap between the aspired goals and the activities on ground. In countries like ours, this gap is very wide. That is why we must proceed with caution. If not, there will be increased apprehensions of a disaster rather than success.

Many fears have arisen particularly in the matter of student assessment. This has not been given adequate consideration. The proposal to base the assessment of a student on the regular monitoring and assessment by the teachers, along with the results of the public examinations, will mean merging two very different and unequal matters, absolutely apples and oranges. The objectives and the methods of the two are different. The assessment report can be drawn up keeping these two separate. The institutions of higher education and job recruiters can take the school evaluation reports and the public examination assessments into consideration as they deem appropriate. There is no logic in merging the two and it has not been heard of in any other country.

Many educationists, including organisations such as Education Watch and others, are of the opinion that it is essential for overall education sector-based plans (with SDG 4, the government’s 2031 and 2041 vision in mind) to be drawn up along with long-term and essential measures. There is need for change in management and accountability. The 2010 education policy spoke of forming a permanent regulatory education commission to provide guidance for such tasks. Will merely having a permanent commission solve all problems? The country has many commissions and regulatory bodies which are ineffective. Attention must be paid to whom are being appointed and how far there is political support behind these initiatives.