Education system needs intensive review

The book extensively reviews Bangladesh's education system from the independence of the country down till the present, and also discusses aspired transformations of the system. Despite news education commissions being formed during the rule of various governments, the transformation of education did not take place as hoped. In this book, Dr Manzoor Ahmed discusses in detail these transformations and how to achieve this goal. In the 14 chapters of this nearly 400-page book, arranged in four parts, the writer highlights various progressions and predicaments of the education system in Bangladesh. The book costs Tk 850.

Speaking at the discussion, the writer Manzoor Ahmed said that education is a multidimensional complex matter. There are over 40 million students, thousands and thousands of teachers, educational institutions, parents and guardians in the country. Most of the population is involved in education in one way or the other. Education influences their lives in various ways. Everyone's views and opinions must be taken into cognizance in determining the objectives and strategies. But there is a lack of leadership in this area. Only the symptoms of the disease have been addressed instead of going to the root cause. That is why there are so many different decisions and experimentations with education. It is essential to go the root of the problem and find a solution.

Manzoor Ahmed said, the country's future generation, aims and objectives cannot advance without education. That is why there needs to be an effort to free education from the influence of conventional maleficent politics and work towards a solution.

Taking part in the discussion, former caretaker government advisor and executive director of CAMPE Rasheda K Choudhury said there is need to review the system in detail. Academic discussions will amount to nothing if the existing reality on ground is sidestepped. Research is required to understand the reality. People's voices must be heard.